FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shawn O’Donnell’s goal just 30 seconds into overtime earned Cincinnati a 3-2 win in the Komets’ lone game this weekend.

Artur Tyanulin and Jay Larraza – both sent down to Fort Wayne by Tucson earlier this week – scored Fort Wayne’s goals.

Michael Houser stopped 22-of-25 shots in goal for the Ks.

Friday’s game against Cincinnati was Fort Wayne’s lone contest of the weekend. The Ks won’t play again until next Friday when they host Adirondack at 8 p.m. at the Coliseum.