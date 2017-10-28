Ivy Tech’s “A Reason to Taste” offers classy evening for a good cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech’s A Reason to Taste Fundraiser is Saturday October 28th. It’s the sixth year for the event. Aja Michael-Keller, the Director of Events, Enrichment and Conferencing joined First News for more details.

The dinner and menu will be prepared by Hospitality Administration students and graduates who won the European Competition in January. Their prize was a trip to Europe to study the culinary arts. The meal is created based upon their trip. Proceeds benefit the students.

Get swept away by Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata at Ivy Tech’s annual fundraising gala and auction. You can surround yourself with the sounds of classical music while you dine on traditional German and French cuisine with a modern twist.

