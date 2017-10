FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fantasticon returned to Fort Wayne this weekend – back for its second year in the Summit City.

The event is centered around true fans of comic books and pop culture collectors.

Fantasticon features a variety of costumes, featured speakers and panels, performances, artists, and vendors.

Optimus Prime is also on location.

The weekend event concludes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 at the door.

Fantasticon 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Star Wars 'character' at Fantasticon at the Grand Wayne Center on Oct. 28, 2017.