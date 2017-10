INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran couldn’t match Canterbury.

The Cadets season comes to an end with the 2-0 defeat to Evansville Memorial on Saturday in the Class 2A state title match. Andrew Cross scored both goals for the Tigers.

Jonathan Mueller made two saves for Concordia Lutheran. They only accounted for 6 shots while Evansville Memorial totaled 20.

Cadet Boys Soccer – State Runners-Up pic.twitter.com/ORuJ2N7yaa — Concordia Luth. HS (@CLHSCadets) October 28, 2017

Last night, the Cavs earned the victory in the state championship trophy.