Carroll girls finish runner-up, DeKalb’s Schwartz takes third at cross country state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll girls cross country is always a bridesmaid, never the bride.

For the third straight year, the Chargers finished runner-up at the state cross country meet. Meagan Hathaway, Magaret Falater, Leah Metzger, Mallory Clements, Zoe Duffus, Monroe Fruchey and Kathleen Ellingson ran for Carroll.

DeKalb’s Tyler Schwartz came up just short of her goal to repeat as state champion. The runner finished third with a time of 18:07.9.

Emma Wilson from Greencastle won the race.

The Carroll boys team finished in seventh place with Connor Goetz taking 13th overall.

