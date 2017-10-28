Asher Agency founder Tim Borne dies following cancer battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who founded Asher Agency and helped it grow into a national company died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tim Borne was 71.

Borne started Asher Agency in 1974 and built the company from one person and one client to an agency now occupying nine offices across the United States. Asher employs 65 people and has annual sales of $55 million. It handles a variety of marketing, advertising, digital, radio, and television projects for a multitude of clients including Subway, Frontier, Salin Bank, a several branches of the U.S. military.

Borne spent his final days with his wife Ann and daughters Kate and Christine, according to a statement from Asher Agency.

He was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash and Silver Medal Award presented by the American Advertising Federation of Fort Wayne.

Borne served on a number of community boards and was involved in several projects. He was a board member for Canterbury School, the Fort Wayne Economic Development Corporation, Junior Achievement, the Salvation Army and many others.

Borne was awarded an honorary degree from Ivy Tech Community College for dedicating his personal time, financial support, and business acumen to Ivy Tech Northeast.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry Street. Preferred memorials are to the church, Caterbury School (Borne Library Fund), or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice.