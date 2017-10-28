Anti-Homelessness gala in Allen Co. themed ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Home is Where the Heart Is” will be the theme of this year’s Genesis Outreach Gala Saturday evening at First Presbyterian Theatre.

Genesis Outreach is dedicated to the preservation and reunification of families by providing affordable housing opportunities leading to permanent housing, self-sufficiency, and sobriety.

For their second annual benefit gala they’re allowing an opportunity for elected and senior government officials, partners, clergy, and other local business and community members to come together to advance their mission of ending homelessness in Allen County.

The event will include live entertainment, elegant dining, a beer and wine cash bar, a silent auction and a live performance of the Broadway Tony Award winning play, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.

All funds raised will benefit homeless families and individuals living in Allen County.

WANE-TV’s Terra Brantley will emcee the event. She will also be among those performing in For Colored Girls.

Tickets are $50. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.