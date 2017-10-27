State trooper saves woman with Heimlich

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State trooper has been credited with saving a life Friday morning after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a woman who was choking at a southern Indiana doughnut shop.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Mike Lehmkuhler was at Donut Bank in Evansville with another trooper when he heard an elderly woman coughing at the table next to them. According to state police, the woman’s daughter asked her mother if she was alright.

At that point, Lehmkuhler approached the woman and asked her if she was choking and she nodded yes, police said.

While the woman was seated, Lehmkuhler performed the Heimlich maneuver and was able to clear her airway, according to police.

The woman’s daughter hugged the 17-year veteran and active SWAT team member and thanked him for saving her mom’s life, police said.