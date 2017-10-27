State police video on trick-or-treat safety is funny, important

Video courtesy Indiana State Police via YouTube

Indiana State Police have released a humorous yet important video to offer safety tips for trick-or-treating around Halloween.

Sgt. John Perrine, the spokesman of the state police Indianapolis post, and Capt. Michael Pruitt, the public information officer for the Wayne Township Fire Department in Indianapolis, on Friday posted a video to YouTube titled, ‘Be safe this Halloween.”

In the video, costumed Perrine and Pruitt approach the Indiana Governor’s mansion, and Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb come to the door with a bowl of treats. After a few jokes – including Pruitt proclaiming, “That’s not the guy that was here last year” – the Holcombs remind the two of several trick-or-treating safety tips like using flashlights and glow sticks to light the way and removing masks while walking.

The Holcombs dog, Henry, also makes a cameo in the video.