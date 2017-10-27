Officer-involved shooting on Fort Wayne’s SE side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person is in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police and medics were called to the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive, off Hessen Cassel Road south of Paulding Road, on a report of an officer-involved shooting there. Dispatchers confirmed that report to NewsChannel 15.

It’s not yet clear what circumstances led to the shooting. No details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.