Local ‘The Voice’ contestant to perform in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Addison Agen, the Concordia Lutheran High School student currently competing on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform in Fort Wayne Friday night.

Addison will play a live shot at 7 p.m. at Calhoun Street Soup Salad and Spirits, along with O’Sister Brother. A record/CD signing event will be held ahead of the show at her father’s Neat Neat Neat Records & Music store from 5-6:30 p.m.

Addison is one of 32 contestants remaining on “The Voice.” Originally selected by Coach Miley Cyrus during blind auditions, Addison was cut during the battle rounds last Monday. Coach Adam Levine “stole” her, though, and she will appear in the “knockout” rounds next week.

As a member of Concordia’s drama program, Agen starred in productions such as “Sorry Wrong Number,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Hello, My Baby,” and “Broadway: Bold and Beautiful.”

She is currently back in school with her regular schedule.

Friday night’s show is free and open to all ages.