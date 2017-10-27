Indiana State Police deny NAACP charge of fatal Flora fire cover-up

Associated Press Published:
Firefighters work at a house where four children died in a house fire in the 100 block of East Columbia Street in Flora, Ind., on Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2016. The fire also injured their mother and two law enforcement officers who tried to rescue the youngsters but were driven back by intense flames and smoke, a fire official said Monday. (Tim Bath/Kokomo Tribune via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the Indiana NAACP has accused detectives of covering up the bungling of the investigation into a northern Indiana house fire that killed four sisters — a charge vehemently denied by the Indiana State Police chief.

The NAACP’s Barbara Bolling-Williams said Thursday the lack of progress into the Nov. 21, 2016, fire in Flora “smells of a cover-up” and questioned what she called a “silence” surrounding the case.

The fire that investigators deemed arson killed 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch and injured their mother and two others.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference the charge of a cover-up was unsubstantiated and “strikes me at the very core of who I am and the industry that I represent.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts