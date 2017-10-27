Indiana opioid treatment facility opening halted

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Plans to open a medication-assisted opioid treatment facility in southern Indiana have been halted because of zoning issues.

The News and Tribune reports that Jeffersonville’s Department of Planning and Zoning told Kentucky-based SelfRefind on Wednesday that the location isn’t zoned for a drug or alcohol rehabilitation clinic.

A department spokesman says the property allows for medical and dental offices but not addiction treatment centers.

The company had hoped to open the facility by the end of the year. SelfRefind offers counseling, case management services and monitored Suboxone treatment. Suboxone takes away the pain of opioid withdrawals.

The company could seek to have the property rezoned, which requires city council approval.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he’s against the proposed treatment facility because similar clinics have had suspicious behavior.

