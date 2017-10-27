Free Friday | Events you can do this weekend at no-cost

Here are some fun events that run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These activities won’t cost you a penny!
Fifth Annual Trunk or Treat
19819 Monroeville Rd, Monroeville, IN
Cornerstone Youth Center
Friday Oct. 27th
6-8 p.m.
Halloween FunFest
100 Publishers Dr, Winona Lake, IN
Gordon Recreation Center
Friday Oct. 27th
6-9 p.m.
Free
Craft Bazaar
2726 Carroll Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
Allen County Fairgrounds
Saturday Oct. 28th
9-2 p.m.
Free Admission/Parking
ACD Trunk or Treat
1600 Wayne St, Auburn, IN
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum
Sunday Oct. 29th
1-3 p.m.
Free
Automobilemuseum.org
Broadway Through the Decades
500 W. Maumee St, Angola, IN
Trine University Chamber Orchestra
And University Choir
Sunday Oct. 29th
3 p.m.
More info (260) 665-8096