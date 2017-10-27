Free Friday | Events you can do this weekend at no-cost

Here are some fun events that run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These activities won’t cost you a penny!

Fifth Annual Trunk or Treat

19819 Monroeville Rd, Monroeville, IN

Cornerstone Youth Center

Friday Oct. 27th

6-8 p.m.

Halloween FunFest

100 Publishers Dr, Winona Lake, IN

Gordon Recreation Center

Friday Oct. 27th

6-9 p.m.

Free

Craft Bazaar

2726 Carroll Rd, Fort Wayne, IN

Allen County Fairgrounds

Saturday Oct. 28th

9-2 p.m.

Free Admission/Parking

ACD Trunk or Treat

1600 Wayne St, Auburn, IN

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum

Sunday Oct. 29th

1-3 p.m.

Free

Automobilemuseum.org

Broadway Through the Decades

500 W. Maumee St, Angola, IN

Trine University Chamber Orchestra

And University Choir

Sunday Oct. 29th

3 p.m.

More info (260) 665-8096