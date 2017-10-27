Canterbury tops Covenant Christian to win 1A state title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Michael Clark’s goal with four minutes remaining in regulation was the difference Friday night at Butler University as Canterbury edged Covenant Christian for the 1A state title in boys soccer, becoming the first program in Indiana history with six state championships.

Jonathan Bowen put Canterbury on the board first in the 14th minute as the freshman pounded home a rebound to make it 1-0.

Covenant Christian responded with a goal from Braden Havics in the 38th minute to knot the game at 1-1.

Canterbury goalkeeper Clayton Perry made his lone save of the night in the second half to keep Covenant Christian at bay, and Clark would put home the game-winning goal on a rebound from a Ben Kunce shot to earn Canterbury the win.

Fort Wayne will be represented in tomorrow’s state final action as well. The Concordia boys program will make its first state championship game appearance in the 2A title match. The Cadets will face Evansville Memorial at 3:30 p.m. at IUPUI’s soccer complex.