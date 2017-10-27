Body found inside downtown construction area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A construction worker found a body inside the Skyline Tower construction site early Friday morning, according to Fort Wayne police.

Police were notified of the discovery around 4:30 a.m. on Webster Street between Berry and Wayne downtown.

Police said the body was found near the base of a construction crane.

Investigators have yet to determine what happened.

The construction area contains heavy equipment, building materials, and storage containers. The area is secured by a six foot chain-link fence.

It’s not clear how the person got into the construction area.

Police confirmed to NewsChannel 15 there was a large amount of blood near the body.

The Allen County Coroner has been called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking this story for more information.