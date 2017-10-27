Body found inside downtown construction area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A construction worker found a body inside the Skyline Tower construction site early Friday morning, according to Fort Wayne police.
Police were notified of the discovery around 4:30 a.m. on Webster Street between Berry and Wayne downtown.
Police said the body was found near the base of a construction crane.
Investigators have yet to determine what happened.
The construction area contains heavy equipment, building materials, and storage containers. The area is secured by a six foot chain-link fence.
It’s not clear how the person got into the construction area.
Police confirmed to NewsChannel 15 there was a large amount of blood near the body.
The Allen County Coroner has been called to the scene.
