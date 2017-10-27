10/27 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 6A no. 2 Snider reigned supreme in their rematch with 6A no. 9 Homestead, beating the Spartans 37-0 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline sectional semifinal action all around northeast Indiana.

Snider’s defense held Homestead to -5 yards rushing – a far cry from the 215 yards the Spartans racked up on the ground against the Panthers in a week five meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium. Christian Covington led the ground attack for Snider with 18 carries for 138 yards and 2 TDs.

On the other half of the 6A sectional 3 bracket it was Carroll nipping Northrop 42-34. Cam Shank of Carroll rushed 24 times for 131 yards and 3 TDs. Keishon Edwards led the Bruins with 24 carries for 196 yards and 3 TDs of his own. Carroll will now travel to Snider next Friday.

In 6A sectional 2 play it was Warsaw rallying from an early deficit to take down Chesterton 26-16 at George Fisher Field. Will McGarvey rushed 17 times for 77 yards and 2 TDs for Warsaw. The Tigers, now 6-4, will travel to 6A no. 4 Penn next week.

In 5A sectional 11 play Huntington North saw its season come to an end with a 42-7 loss to McCutcheon at Kriegbaum Stadium. The Vikings managed just 21 rushing yards on the game to the Mavericks’ 234. Huntington North finishes the season 0-10.

In 4A sectional 20 action at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium it was Bishop Dwenger topping New Haven 13-6 in a game dominated by defense. Chip Clark’s short rushing TD on a 4th and goal call in the fourth quarter broke a 6-6 tie and earned the Saints the win.

At Wayne Stadium the Generals didn’t score until the fourth quarter, with a Bailey Salary field goal with three seconds remaining the difference in a 9-6 win over Jay County. Craig Young scored Wayne’s lone TD of the game at 11:53 in the fourth to knot the game at 6. Dalyn Hart rushed 13 times for 67 yards to lead Wayne. Cole Stigleman carried 29 times for 141 yards for Jay County. Wayne will travel to Dwenger next Friday for the sectional title game.

4A sectional 19 saw a much-anticipated contest at NorthWood won by 4A no. 5 Angola, as the Hornets bested the Panthers 28-21. The Hornets improve to 11-0 on the season with the victory.

In the other 4A sectional 19 semifinal it was Culver Academy defeating East Noble 33-27 in Kendallville. Culver will host Angola next week.

Defending 3A state champ Concordia blanked Lakeland 32-0 at Zollner Stadium. Marcus Morrow rushed 21 times for 183 yards and 3 TDs while Kamari Anderson-Drew hauled in 4 receptions for 106 yards and a score. Adam Krieder led Lakeland with 25 carries for 53 yards as the Concordia defense pitched a shutout in their 3A sectional 28 win.

Bishop Luers will host the Cadets next Friday in the sectional title game as the Knights bested Norwell 40-17 on Friday.

2A no. 6 Woodlan topped Wabash 32-8 behind a big night from Jack Rhoades in the Warriors’ 2A sectional 34 semifinals. Rhoades rushed 33 times for 257 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Warriors.

Central Noble scored early and often at Fred Park Field on Friday, beating Bluffton 54-14. The Cougars now travel to Woodlan for the sectional 34 title game next week.

1A no. 9 Adams Central outlasted 1A no. 7 Churubusco in Turtle Town on Friday 17-14.

On the other half of the bracket TRC champ and 1A no. 12 Southwood bested 1A no. 15 Eastside 51-19. The 10-1 Knights will now travel to 9-2 Adams Central next Friday for the sectional crown.

Tune into the Highlight Zone next Friday where we’ll have complete coverage of all your local sectional title game on Fort Wayne’s most-watched and longest-running sports show!