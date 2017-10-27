10/27 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Homestead at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – These two teams already met down at Lucas Oil Stadium this year – but only one can have a chance to get back.

Snider advances on in the Class 6A playoffs with the commanding win over Homestead, 37-0.

The Panthers also beat the Spartans back in week five of the season, 52-31. The game was much closer than the score would indicate as quarterback Jiya Wright and the rest of the Homestead team rushed for 210 yards in that contest. They were held to -5 yards on the ground on Friday evening.

Snider faces Carroll next week. Homestead finished the season 8-2 with their only two blemishes coming against the Panthers.