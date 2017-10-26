Teen hit by car in IPFW parking garage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in serious condition after being hit by a car in a parking garage on IPFW’s campus Thursday.

IPFW police say it happened just after 7 p.m. in a parking garage located near the engineering building on campus.

They say the teen was skateboarding on a ramp on the second floor of the garage when an IPFW student drove down the ramp, didn’t see the teen, and hit him.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident.