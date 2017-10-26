Southeast side business suffers second fire

Related Coverage Crews battle fire at South Hanna Street business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in as many days a business on the southeast side of Fort Wayne has been damaged by fire.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to Reckon Plating, Inc., 5800 South Hanna Street, around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were first called to the business Tuesday evening for a fire in the front room of the building.

Wednesday night, crews battled smoke and flames in the front of the business near the area of the first fire. An FWFD report said firefighters initially found flames and smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Firefighters had everything under control in 24 minutes.

A department report said fire was found in a front room, along a wall, and also in the roof – similar to Tuesday’s fire.

It’s unclear if a new fire started or perhaps something rekindled from the day before.

No injuries were reported.

A department report said the are of the fire had moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.