19-year-old arrested in death of Paulding Co. 3-month-old

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police in Paulding County have arrested a teenager in connection with the death of a 3-month-old boy, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.

Landers said police officers were called to a home on South Cleveland Street in Grover Hill just before noon on Oct. 20. Landers said they were called because a 3-month old child was not breathing. The child, Zyathen Blair, was taken and admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Grover Hill is approximately 40 miles east of Fort Wayne.

The following day, medical staff contacted the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office about concerns of child abuse. Landers said hospital staff indicated Blair was in critical condition and not expected to survive.

Blair was pronounced dead Oct. 25. An autopsy revealed blunt force trauma as a cause of death, according to Landers.

Police interviewed individuals and eventually arrested Tristen A. Blair of Grover Hill.

“This is an incredibly bad situation for the family of young Zyathen. He was a defenseless infant and there’s absolutely no excuse for this,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “I give credit to my staff working this case, as well as the family that cooperated with the investigation. I cannot begin to imagine their pain.”

Blair is expected in court in Paulding County on Oct. 30.