Martin Enterprises closing down after 100+ years of demolition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For more than 113 years, Martin Enterprises has handled heavy equipment and specialized moving work all over Northeast Indiana but the owners have announced they’ll be shutting down the operation next year.

The demolition company was founded in 1904 by Allan Martin.

Fourth generation Martin, Terri Martin, has worked for the company since she was 8 years old when she started taking out their trash. She says they just can’t carry on any longer.

“We’ve had a rough, rocky 10 years,” she explained. “We’ve never really bounced back from the recession and then finding drivers and the right people here in the office to fit has been rough. You add all those things together and it just doesn’t make for a good business.”

Martin Enterprises has had a hand in many major projects in the Summit city. They set the steel structure for the Memorial Coliseum and the IPFW Pedestrian Bridge. They tore down the houses and businesses that made room for Parkview Field. They also prepared the ground for Parkview Hospital Randallia.

Martin said the company will have a long lasting legacy in Fort Wayne.

“I’ve had a couple people come in the last day and say I’m so sorry this is happening,” she said. “This is an institution in Fort Wayne. It’s hard to drive down a city block and not see something that Martin has done.”

While the other 65 employees are also deeply upset about the news, they’re proud to have worked for such a noteworthy Summit City Staple.

Martin Enterprises isn’t taking on any more new jobs. Their last day of operation is March 29, 2018.