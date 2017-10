ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Like a pinpoint pass, Dane Johnson doesn’t have much room for error.

Garrett sophomore Dane Johnson recently returned from Argentina where he competed in the Youth World Archery Championships. He earned a gold and bronze medal and also set a world record during the team round.

The 6-foot-5-inch wide receiver is a tough cover as a wide receiver, but Johnson says archery comes more naturally.