GOTW Preview: Homestead at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional semifinals will soon be upon the Highlight Zone and its round two for a pair of the area’s best teams as Snider hosts Homestead in your Game of the Week!

Friday’s 6A sectional semifinal will be a rematch of the week five showdown between these two programs. Snider defeated Homestead 52-31 that week on a Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Panthers went on to finish the regular season undefeated while that game was Homestead’s lone loss.

In their first meeting Snider’s Christian Covington led the way for Snider with 29 carries for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns. Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright countered with 142 rushing yards of his own and 4 TDs.

The Panthers come in ranked no. 2 in the latest A.P. state poll while Homestead is no. 9.

WANE-TV will be live at Spuller Stadium at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for Fort Wayne’s most complete coverage on the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.