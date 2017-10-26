Forward Artur Tyanulin sent to Komets by Tucson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday that forward Artur Tyanulin has been assigned to Fort Wayne from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Tyanulin, 20, made his rookie debut with the Roadrunners last Sunday and joins the Komets after appearing in one game with Tucson.

The Kazan, Russia native completed three years of juniors with the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL last season leading the 67’s with 24 goals, 61 assists and 85 points while accumulating 67 penalty minutes in 67 games. It was the first time since 2011-12 an Ottawa player reached 85 points in a season. Tyanulin finished his juniors career totaling 47 goals and 143 points in 147 OHL games.

Prior to juniors the skater was a member of the WHC All-Star Team while a member of Russia U17, earned a silver medal with the Russia U16 team in 2012-13 and won championships with Russia U16 in 2011-12 and Russia U15 in 2010-11.

The Komets will get back into action Friday when the Cincinnati Cyclones visit for an 8pm faceoff. Friday’s match is the only game of the week for Fort Wayne. After this weekend, the Komets will skate three games in three nights beginning Friday, Nov. 3 when the Adirondack Thunder visit for an 8pm faceoff. Saturday, Nov. 4 the Komets host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30pm before traveling to Kalamazoo for a 3pm matinee Sunday, Nov. 5.