Court upholds conviction of Indiana man in wife’s slaying

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a northwestern Indiana man who authorities say killed his wife in 2015 and tried to make it look like she died during a break-in.

The appeals court on Wednesday released its decision in the case of 37-year-old Steven Lindsey of Porter County, who was sentenced last year to 55 years in prison after jury found him guilty of murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Melinda Lindsey.

Steven Lindsey has denied he killed his wife and said he and his wife were attacked in a home invasion. When police arrived, records say he was on his knees with his hands behind his back in zip ties.

Prosecutors say he shot his wife because he feared she would leave him.

