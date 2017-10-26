Court docs: Man admits to shooting, asks to plead guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man arrested on allegations he shot another man in the head Wednesday told investigators that he did so because the victim had “caused chaos in the neighborhood.”

DeeDee W. Barnett, 38, of Fort Wayne was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery for the shooting of 31-year-old Brian Anthony Lowe, Jr. of Fort Wayne early Wednesday. Lowe was found inside a vehicle that sped away from the shooting location, and medics took him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, he’s not expected to survive.

It was around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when police and medics were called to the intersection of State Boulevard and Spy Run Avenue on a report of a shooting. There, responders found a black and orange Scion with Lowe inside, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The driver of the Scion told police the shooting happened along Lake Avenue near downtown Fort Wayne. There, he said a man with a bushy beard walked up to his car and shot Lowe as he was getting into the car. The man then walked down the alley, he said.

According to the affidavit, Barnett lived at an apartment next to where the shooting happened. As police were investigating, they learned that Barnett had been driven to a home in the 5600 block of Winter Street.

There, Barnett was taken into custody. Inside the home, police found a .380-caliber handgun, the affidavit said.

In an interview with police, Barnett said “You got me,” and explained that he and Lowe had “gotten into it” earlier Wednesday and Lowe was swinging a bat around the front yard, the affidavit said. Barnett said Lowe had “caused chaos in the neighborhood” and “yelled at people.”

Barnett said after he’d gotten into it with Lowe, he approached him as he was getting into a vehicle and shot him. Barnett said he’d found the gun earlier in the summer and had ammunition in his apartment, the affidavit said.

As he was being taken to the Allen County Jail, Barnett reportedly told transport officers, “Can I just plead guilty in the morning?”