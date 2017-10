FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kevin Donley won’t count his chickens before they hatch, but NAIA no. 1 Saint Francis should be 9-0 this weekend after hosting Lindenwood-Belleville on Saturday afternoon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

The Cougars are 8-0 after winning 56-23 at Missouri Baptist last week.

Lindenwood-Belleville is 0-7 and gives up an average of 52 points a game.

Kick is set for noon on Saturday.