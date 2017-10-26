Board rejects proposed limestone quarry along Wabash River

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A zoning board has rejected plans for a limestone quarry along the Wabash River near Lafayette that was first proposed seven years ago.

The Tippecanoe County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-2 Wednesday against the proposal from Tennessee-based Rogers Group for the quarry on a 500-acre site near the community of Americus.

Company officials said the quarry would provide needed construction materials for the area over next 50 years. But residents have fought the project, arguing that it would lead to noise, traffic, pollution and water quality problems and hurt property values.

Americus Area Community Coalition co-president Kay Miller says more than 1,400 people have signed a petition opposing the quarry.

County planning commission director Salee Fahee says Rogers Group has 30 days to appeal the board’s decision.

