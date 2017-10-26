At least 3 killed in NW Ohio farmhouse fire; 2 might be missing

FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a farmhouse fire in Ohio and firefighters are searching for two others who might have been inside.

The fire was reported early Thursday in a two-story farmhouse near the city of Fostoria, 100 miles east of Fort Wayne.

A Seneca County spokesman says firefighters were unable to get inside the burning house when they arrived because the flames and smoke were too intense.

Authorities would not release any information about those who lived in the house.

