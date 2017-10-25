Tucson sends forward Zac Larraza to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Zac Larraza has been assigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Larraza, 24, is a third-year pro and has one goal in three games this season with Tucson. Last year the Scottsdale, Arizona native split the season between San Diego in the AHL (five goals, nine points in 17 games) and the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies where he scored seven goals and 16 points in 15 games.

Selected by Phoenix in round 7 of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Larraza completed his four-year collegiate career with the University of Denver in 2014-15 where he was on board for the 2014 NCHC Championship. The skater made his pro debut in 2015-16 spending time in the ECHL with Manchester scoring 20 goals and 30 points in 39 games while also skating in the AHL with Portland, Milwaukee and San Diego.

During his career, Larraza has logged AHL totals of nine goals and 18 points in 44 games and ECHL totals of 27 goals and 46 points in 54 games.