Sol, Cuddemi off to solid start as Komets prep for Cincy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets finished week 2 of the 2017-18 campaign with a split of a home weekend double-header against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Komets enter week 3 in a three-way tie with Toledo and Kansas City for second place in the Central division of the Western conference with a 2-1-0 record and four points.

Friday the Komets upended the Mavs 8-2. Garrett Thompson bagged a pair of goals while Tyson Fawcett, Jamie Schaafsma, Ryan Culkin, Marco Roy, Justin Hodgman and Gabriel Desjardins each contributed markers. Thompson added an assist on Hodgman’s goal and Ralph Cuddemi dished three assists for three-point nights. Komet goaltender Michael Houser earned his second straight win making 19 saves in his 100th ECHL career appearance. The Komets reached eight goals only once last year, an 8-6 home victory against Indy Dec. 27, 2016.

Saturday the Komets got off to a good start with Ralph Cuddemi scoring the first goal of the game early at 2:49 but Kansas City was determined to redeem themselves scoring three unanswered tallies before Marco Roy pulled the Komets within one at 1:34 of the third period. However, the Mavs held on for a 3-2 win and a split of the weekend double-header in Fort Wayne. Netminder Garrett Bartus made his first start of the season for the Komets stopping 20 of 23 shots.

The Komets will host Cincinnati Friday at 8pm for the only Fort Wayne game of the week. It will be the first of four Cincy visits and the first of nine meetings this season. Fort Wayne was 5-1-2 against the Cyclones after eight meetings last year. Cincinnati is 0-1-1 after two games and will be idle until they visit Friday.

Komet leaders— Marco Roy leads with five points, Tyson Fawcett leads with four goals, Cody Sol leads with four assists, Sol and Jason Binkley lead with +7 (league high for defenseman) and Dennis Kravchenko leads with 13 penalty minutes.

Streaking— Defenseman Cody Sol has dished assists in each of the first three games of the season for a three-game assist scoring streak (4a).

Shooting the puck— The Komets outshot Kansas City in the two weekend games 75-44 for a season overall total of 105-71 after three games. The Komets have out-scored their opponents in the first period 8-3 (14-7 overall).

Drawing a crowd— After three home games Fort Wayne leads the ECHL in total attendance of 24,925. Fort Wayne averaged 7,418 for each home game during the second weekend for an overall average of 8,308 after the first three home games of the season.

Looking ahead— The Komets remain home for their next three games over the next two weeks and won’t hit the road until a five-game trip begins Sunday, Nov. 5 at Kalamazoo.