1 critical after near-downtown shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was critically hurt in a shooting near downtown Fort Wayne late morning Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of State Boulevard and Spy Run Avenue. Dispatchers would only tell NewsChannel 15 that officers were responding to a shooting there and that a victim was in critical condition.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner told NewsChannel 15 that the shooting did not happen in the lot, but rather somewhere else. He said the driver of the Scion was picking his friend up to go get lunch, and as he was getting into the car, a shot was fired through an open car window.

It’s not clear where that unfolded or if the shooter was in that car or another car.

After the shooting, the driver panicked and drove himself and the victim to the lot of the Downtown Self Storage at State and Spy Run, where he stopped and called 911, Joyner said. Medics picked the victim up there.

Police had an orange and black Scion coupe in the lot of the Downtown Self Storage wrapped in caution tape. Dozens of officers were investigating. The car was towed just after noon and the scene was cleared.

No other details were immediately available, including a description of a possible suspect.

Nearby North Side High School has been placed under a lockout, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. The security measure was lifted around 12:15 p.m.