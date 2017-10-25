Sale of stolen tractor leads to plea for help from public

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding items that may have been sold by a Huntington man facing a felony charge of possession of stolen property.

Donnie Horne, 38, was arrested for allegedly selling a New Holland tractor for $4500 at an auction in Hamilton County back in July. A state police detective determined the tractor, valued at $10,000, had been stolen from a farm in Roann. The tractor had been sold with a tiller attachment that had been stolen from a barn in Huntington County.

Police believe Horne may have sold more stolen items and they’re trying to track those items down. Anyone with information about items sold by Horne that may have been stolen is asked to call Indiana State Police detective Joshua Miller at 765-473-6666.