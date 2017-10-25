Police investigate attack on homeowner in Paulding County

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an assault and attempted robbery that took place near Antwerp, Ohio at around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Sheriff Jason K. Landers, a homeowner pulled into his driveway in the 3000 block of Road 204 in Carryall Township and noticed a dark colored SUV parked near an outbuilding on his property.

The homeowner told police that as he approached his home he was attacked by two men who struck him with a shovel and what was described as a piece of metal. They also demanded money. The man was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help. The suspects then drove off in the direction of Indiana. The victim told police he saw a third person in the vehicle, but could only say that person had long hair and a dark complexion.

One of the attackers was described as being black, skinny, about 5’6″ tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. The other attacker was also believed to be black, about 5’0″ tall and also wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was taken by Antwerp EMS to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

“We need the public’s help to piece this violent crime together,” said Sheriff Landers. “These suspects committed a very serious act and didn’t get away with anything more than a couple pieces of the victim’s property.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791. They can also leave information via Facebook or at www.pauldingohsheriff.com. Anonymous tips can also be left on the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking on “send us an anonymous tip.”