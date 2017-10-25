Police bust 300-plant marijuana grow operation

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A central Indiana man was arrested on drug charges after police raided him home and found a large-scale grow operation that included 300 marijuana plants.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police, the Tipton Narcotics Team and the Tipton Police Department served a search warrant at a home in Goldsmith, 15 miles south of Kokomo. There, police found 300 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with some six pounds of processed marijuana, $13,000 in hydroponic growing equipment, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Matt Blessing, 34, of Goldsmith was arrested at the home. He faces charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic, dealing marijuana, and two counts for possession of marijuana.