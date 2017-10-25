Man pinned under truck after rollover crash on Minnich Road

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was pinned under the tire of his pickup truck after a crash on Minnich Road early Wednesday morning.
First responders were called around 12:15 a.m. to Minnich Road just north of the interchange for I-469.
Police said the driver was thrown from the pickup truck as it rolled several times into a field. Police said one of the man’s arm was pinned under the front driver side tire.
New Haven firefighters removed the man and he was taken to a hospital in good condition.
Police said his injuries could have been worse.
It’s unclear why the man crashed.
The crash is under investigation.