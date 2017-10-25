Man holds up Decatur gas station

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A man robbed a Decatur gas station and convenience store early Wednesday.

Decatur Police were called around 3:45 a.m. to Johnson’s Junction at 952 N. 13th St. on a report of an armed robbery there. Police told NewsChannel 15 that an unknown white male walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The man left with an unknown amount of cash, police said. No one was hurt.

The suspect was described as a white man, rough 5 feet, 10 inches tall. In surveillance photos, a man appears dressed in a grey shirt with black trim and jeans. He wore a dark blue mask.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (260) 724-8646 or Adams County Crime Stoppers at (260) 223-2988.