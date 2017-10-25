Longtime city official leaving for private sector

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Public Works Director Bob Kennedy has accepted a position in the private sector according to a news release issued Wednesday from the office of Mayor Tom Henry.

Kennedy has held the position since 2007 and has been employed by the city for 33 years. He previously served as deputy director of Public Works and City Utilities, street commissioner and accountant and purchasing agent for the City of Fort Wayne Street Department. NewsChannel 15 has confirmed that Kennedy has taken on the role of COO for Brookwood Cabinets.

“Bob has given his entire professional career to this point to the City of Fort Wayne and he did so in a professional manner and always put residents first,” said Mayor Henry. “I admire his commitment to providing excellent customer service, and I appreciate his passion for ensuring we have a safe and efficient transportation system. His leadership has helped make Fort Wayne a point of destination for jobs, great neighborhoods and desirable quality of life amenities. Bob will be missed.”

Kennedy will be available to the City during the transition period through the end of November. City Engineer Shan Gunawardena will serve as interim director of the City’s Public Works Division until a permanent replacement is named.