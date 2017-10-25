Leo tops Homestead 4-1 to headline Wednesday night hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City-leading Leo bested Homestead 4-1 Wednesday night to headline this week’s slate of prep hockey games at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.
Leo 4, Homestead 1
Bishop Dwenger 4, Carroll 2
Summit City 3, Fort Wayne Bruins 2
