IU Health announcement expected Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Bloomberg News analyst told us, after Tuesday’s news broke of an impending announcement by IU Health, he expects the network to build new facilities in Fort Wayne and occupy old space. A day later, that looks to be the case.

“Two new buildings [will be built],” News-Sentinel reporter Kevin Leininger said. “One northeast, one southwest which will be outpatient clinics of about 20,000 square feet each. Also they will be occupying an existing building which I have reason to believe is an existing office building at Aboite Center and West Jefferson.”

The News-Sentinel, which is a news-gathering partner with NewsChannel 15, and Leininger learned from sources IU Health’s presence will be felt quickly.

“That will be immediate,” Leininger said. “That will be an investment of what my sources say will be tens of millions of dollars.”

Leininger said the job count is unclear right now. However, local doctors will be looking closely.

“I think it will be good,” Dr. John Crawford said. “That gives us a choice too. For example if you’re a doctor, and you’re not real happy where you’re practicing, but you don’t want to leave Fort Wayne suddenly you got another choice.”

Since the fallout between Lutheran Health Network and its parent company, Community Health Systems, several doctors have left or have been fired. Crawford, a City Councilman and Parkview physician, said he’s talked to doctors who are eager to see what comes.

“[Community Health Systems] fired a lot of people, and that made morale fall even further,” Crawford said. “It’s recovered a little bit, but not a great deal so I think the doctors over there, many of them, will be looking at this very carefully.”

Leininger said his sources say what IU Health decides to do in the future will not be contingent on what Lutheran decides to do. We reached out to Lutheran for a comment, but they said they don’t comment on ‘vague speculation.’