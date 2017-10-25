Crowd greets vets returning from Honor Flight 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Hundreds of people showed up at Fort Wayne International Airport Wednesday night to greet veterans as they returned from Washington, D.C.

As part of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 26th flight, more than 80 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War vets visited the memorials built in their honor.

The trip included a special ceremony at the WWII memorial. A wreath presentation commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands that happened during WWII between the United States and the Imperial Japanese Navy. It took place during the lengthy Guadalcanal campaign in the Pacific Theater.

The ceremony allowed WWII veterans to present wreaths to honor the U.S. Navy service members who who served and the near 300 who were killed during the battle.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has transported more than 1,800 veterans to the nation’s capitol in 26 flights.