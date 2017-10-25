Battle-tested Cadets ready for first state title game appearance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming into the season the Concordia boys soccer team had yet to put a regional title in the trophy case, but on Saturday the 2017 Cadets will try and bring home a state championship from Indianapolis.

The Cadets (17-2-4) will face Evansville Memorial (19-2-1) in the 2A state championship match at 3:30 p.m. at IUPUI’s soccer complex.

Concordia is coming off a 1-0 win at semi-state last weekend in Kokomo as the Cadets defeated Hammond Bishop Noll. Maxwell Miller’s 21st goal of the season was the lone tally for either team.

The previous weekend the Cadets won their regional semifinal and the regional title game in separate shootouts on the same day.

Concordia enters the state title game on a 10-match winning streak. The Cadets have recorded 15 shutouts in regulation this season. The Cadets average 3.2 goals per match and yield just 0.6.

Despite that, Evansville Memorial will go is as the favorite, as the Tigers are ranked no. 1 in the state’s 2A poll while Concordia is ranked 17th.

Kevin Macke is Concordia’s head coach.