Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind

WASHINGTON (AP) — A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

People magazine reports Heather Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that the incident took place while she was posing for a photo with Bush during a promotional tour for her AMC series “TURN: Washington’s Spies.” Lind appears alongside the 93-year-old Bush, who’s seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tells The Associated Press in a statement: “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.