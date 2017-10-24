Veterans Prepare for Honor Flight 26 with Texas Roadhouse Luncheon

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take off on its 26th flight to Washington D.C. Wednesday, October 26, 2017. One of the veterans is the uncle of news anchor Terra Brantley. “I am so proud to be here.” said David Pickett.

The 89-year old served in the army and was in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Pickett is one of 85 veterans who will travel to see memorials in their honor. Most of those on the upcoming flight served in Korea. “I went in and did what I was supposed to do,” said PIckett. “I’m proud of it. I wish some of the ones who were with me could be here. Why me and not them? But that’s the Lord.”

For the last 15 years the Texas Roadhouse has held an Honor Flight luncheon and provided free lunches to all of the veterans and their guardians. “We want to show our support for our veteran community and this is one of the little things we can do for them,” said Texas Roadhouse Kitchen Manager Danielle Meyer. “We decorate the entire restaurant and even have a veterans ready room. We have different kinds of memorabilia on the walls.”

“The Texas Roadhouse has become a really popular part of our Honor Flight program,” said Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert. “The vets really love this.” Joining Pickett as his guardian on the Honor Flight will be Pickett’s nephew Tony McCarrol. “I just feel proud to be a part of it. Just to be able to kind of sit back and watch and be part of it. I feel blessed and honored.”

Honor Flight 26 will take from the 122nd Air National Guard Fighter Wing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 26th. The flight will return at approximately 9 p.m. that night to the Fort Wayne International Airport. Those who would like to welcome the veterans back home should plan to arrive between 8 and 8:15 p.m.