Veterans from 3 wars set to fly with HFNEI to Washington, D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam will travel with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Wednesday to Washington, D.C.

Approximately 85 veterans and their guardians will make the trip to see a number of war memorials built for their service and sacrifice.

The trip will include a special ceremony at the WWII memorial. A wreath presentation at the memorial will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands that happened during WWII between the United States and the Imperial Japanese Navy. It took place during the lengthy Guadalcanal campaign in the Pacific Theater.

The ceremony will allow WWII veterans to present wreaths to honor the U.S. Navy service members who who served and the near 300 who were killed during the battle.

HFNEI has transported more than 1,800 veterans to the nation’s capitol in 26 flights.

The public is encouraged to attend a welcome home ceremony at Fort Wayne International Airport when the group returns. HFNEI estimated around 3,800 people at last month’s return ceremony.

Veterans and guardians are expected back in Fort Wayne around 9 p.m. but those wishing to attend the airport arrival should arrive around 8 p.m.

Anyone can follow along with the trip on the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Facebook Page. Flight arrivals (or delays) will be posted on the page Wednesday evening.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is a 501(c)3 non-profit and 95 percent of all donations go directly towards veterans’ trips. Veterans don’t pay any money to take the flight, but guardians pay a small fee to cover the cost of the flight and other expenses.