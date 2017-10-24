TOTW: Canterbury Boys Soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No team has ever won six state titles – Canterbury could change all of that.

The Cavs earned their first trip to the state title game since 2012 and we are proud to honor the Canterbury boys soccer team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

When you advance to the @IHSAA1 state final AND earn @wane15 Team of the Week honors… @CanterburyFW is 🙌🙌🙌!!!! pic.twitter.com/XcgkkItgJD — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) October 23, 2017

They beat Boone Grove in convincing fashion as semi-state over the weekend, 3-0, and now will face Covenant Christian on Friday at 6 P.M. at Butler University.

North Central High School out of Indianapolis is the only other school in the state to have five boys soccer state titles.