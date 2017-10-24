State announces effort to improve school internet access

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials are announcing a push to get high-speed internet into all Indiana classrooms.

Gov. Eric Holcomb joined state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick on Tuesday to announce the initiative.

They pledged to work with the nonprofit group EducationSuperHighway to improve access.

State officials say about 38,500 Indiana students currently lack the connectivity needed to use modern classroom technology. Also, 30 districts don’t have high-speed connections.

State officials say $2 million was set aside in Indiana’s two-year budget for school internet connectivity. They also hope to get additional federal funding for the project.

Currently, 98 percent of Indiana school districts already meet a federal recommendation for internet bandwidth per student.

