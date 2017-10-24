Sources: IU Health to announce hospital plans for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) IU Health plans to build one or more hospitals in Fort Wayne with an official announcement coming Thursday according to multiple sources.

IU Health operates 19 hospitals in Indiana and had been rumored to be looking to enter the Fort Wayne market given recent turmoil surrounding Lutheran Health Network and its parent company, Community Health Systems.

Sources told NewsChannel 15 that former Lutheran Health Network CEO Brian Bauer has been working with IU Health on the project. Bauer was fired by Community Health Systems in June following an attempt by a group of 10 physicians to buy the Lutheran network. The physicians claimed critical areas were not being addressed by Lutheran and Community Health Systems.

The sources did not indicate if a location had been selected for the IU Health facilities.

NewsChannel 15 is working to confirm more information related to this anticipated announcement.