New report shows disparities among minority youth

(WANE) – A new report shows children of color face disproportionate barriers across the United States, and Hoosier children in particular are faring worse than youth in many states.

Every three years the Annie E. Casey Foundation releases a report called Race for Results: Building a Path to Opportunity for All Children.

Starting in 2014, the report began taking three years of data at a time from the KIDS COUNT Data Book and broke it down by racial and economic factors.

The report then provides suggestions on how to overcome some of those issues.

Twelve key indicators are examined related to health, education, and economic factors among children in each state.

Indiana continues to be in the bottom half of states when it comes to how children are faring, specifically when it comes to African-American and Latino youth.

Indiana ranks 36th of 44 participating states when looking at how African-American youth fare. A similar picture can been seen for Latinos.

Black and Latino students in Indiana show especially significant disparities in education outcomes compared to white children.

That’s why Tami Silverman, Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO, said it’s important for everyone to acknowledge the inequalities and take action.

“We’re connecting with policy makers to say, ‘How are we addressing this on the state level?'”, Silverman said. “On the regional level, and even on the community level, all of us need to be asking questions of our schools, and of our city councils, and of our chambers of commerce to say, ‘What are we doing to make sure all kids in Indiana thrive?’ Because in reality, if all of our kids thrive, it’s good for all of us.”

The most recent report released Tuesday wasn’t all bad though.

This year’s report shows general improvements across the board. Still, disparities by income and race remain.

Silverman said the Indiana Youth Institute is always looking for ways to alleviate those disparities and make the world a level playing field for all children.

“We’re not going to be satisfied until all of our kids are able to reach their full potential,” Silverman said. “So for us here at IYI, that means we have a lot of room for improvement, and we’re going to keep pushing for that, because again, our goal and our mission is to ensure that all Hoosier kids are getting the resources they need to have a safe and productive future.”

You can read the full 2017 report here.

ADDITIONAL DATA DOCUMENTS:

2017-Indiana Race for Results Data-FINAL

2017-Demographics-Race for Results-All States

2017-Racial Groups-Race for Results-All States

2017 Immigrants-Race for Results-All States